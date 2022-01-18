$88.49 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post sales of $88.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $89.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $83.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $343.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $345.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.13 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

