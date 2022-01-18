Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,701 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.