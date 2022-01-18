43,639 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $764.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

