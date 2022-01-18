Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.