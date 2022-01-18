Swiss National Bank Has $7.14 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of LiveRamp worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.