Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of EnerSys worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

