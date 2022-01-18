Swiss National Bank Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 131,380 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

