Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

