Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

