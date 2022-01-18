Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,428 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domo by 33.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Domo by 37.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

