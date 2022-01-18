Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,834 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

