Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 41,587 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

