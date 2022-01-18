Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,368 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

