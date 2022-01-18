Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,042 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.