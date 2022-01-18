Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Green Dot worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $364,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 30.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,776 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

