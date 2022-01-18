Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NTCO stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Natura &Co by 0.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

