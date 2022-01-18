Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Dillard’s worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of DDS opened at $250.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

