Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

