Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 261.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Methode Electronics worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEI opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

