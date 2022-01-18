Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.75% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

PLYM stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $990.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

