Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 423,020 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,020 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

