Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

