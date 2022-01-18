Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 66.8% in December

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Roche by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Roche by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

