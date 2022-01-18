Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Increases By 68.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CMPS opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.67. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $799,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 42.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.