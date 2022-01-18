$152.33 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $152.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

