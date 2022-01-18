$350.40 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report $350.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

