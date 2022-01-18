CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $203,205 in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $812.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

