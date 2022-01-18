Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

