Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,359 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,911,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 658,521 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

HRL opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

