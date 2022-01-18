WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

