Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

