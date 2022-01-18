Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,512.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

