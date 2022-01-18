Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Man Group plc lifted its position in SLM by 3,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.