Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

