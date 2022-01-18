Truist Financial Corp Acquires 258 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

