Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 20.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AtriCure by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

