Truist Financial Corp Acquires 489 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.73. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

