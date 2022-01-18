Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,100 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of VALE opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

