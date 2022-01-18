Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.