Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

