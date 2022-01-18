Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 688.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

MPLX stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

