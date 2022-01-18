Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.