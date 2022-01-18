PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

