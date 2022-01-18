PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 994 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $65.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

