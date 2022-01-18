36,424 Shares in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. Ecovyst Inc has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

