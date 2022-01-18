PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after buying an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,200,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 601,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 436,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

