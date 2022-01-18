Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Bancorp worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 293,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

