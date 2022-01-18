Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,040 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 521.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

