New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Byrna Technologies worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYRN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

BYRN stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 0.84. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.