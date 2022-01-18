Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNTE opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

